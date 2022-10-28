After four years, Martin Garrix can again call himself the most popular DJ in the world. The 26-year-old Dutchman is again at the top of the DJ Mag Top 100 by the British magazine DJ Mag.

Garrix was also number one in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019. In 2020 and 2021, the public chose the Belgian duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and the Frenchman David Guetta as the best DJs. Garrix got second and third place in those years.

DJ Mag compiled its Top 100 for the 26th time this year. In total, over 1.3 million people from 234 different countries cast their votes. After Garrix, Guetta and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike make up the top three. The top ten also include the Dutch DJs Armin van Buuren, Afrojack, Don Diablo, and Oliver Heldens.

With four wins, Garrix is now the DJ voted most popular the second most times. Van Buuren holds the first position with five wins. Other Dutch DJs who topped the DJ Mag Top 100 multiple times are Tiesto (three times) and Hardwell (twice).