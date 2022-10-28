Feyenoord supporters fear UEFA sanctions after hooligans rioted in Graz following the Rotterdam team’s defeat by Sturm Graz in the Europa League. The Austrian riot police used tear gas to subdue the Dutch football supporters, arresting seven of them. “I would not be surprised if we are not allowed to enter Europe after tonight,” one supporter said to Rijnmond.

The disturbances started after the first whistle in the Merkur Arena. “It was mainly young guys who were looking for a confrontation. The riot police immediately stormed into the stands,” a Feyenoord reporter said, asking to remain anonymous.

The stands remained relatively calm for the rest of the match, but that ended when Omar Kiteishvili scored the only goal of the game deep into injury time. Rioters destroyed or damaged doors, toilets, and catering points. They set a UEFA banner on fire, among other things.

😷 | Het was na de wedstrijd onrustig in het stadion van Graz. Een gedeelte van de Feyenoord-aanhang heeft een aantal deuren gemolesteerd en zocht de confrontatie met de Oostenrijkse ME, die het gebruik van traangas niet schuwde. Veel supporters in het uitvak hadden het benauwd pic.twitter.com/UhA565t9Tp — Rijnmond Sport (@RijnmondSport) October 27, 2022

The Austrian riot police used tear gas to try and subdue the rioters. Multiple police officers sustained minor injuries.

“A different kind of tear gas than earlier this year in Marseille,” a supporter said to Rijnmond. “And also a lot more than the French police used. But they had to use it. It was really only the fault of our own supporters. I have vicarious shame.”

Seven Feyenoord supporters are in custody for rioting and vandalism.