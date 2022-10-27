AZ Alkmaar qualified for the next round of the UEFA Conference League on Thursday, beating FC Vaduz 2-1 in Vaduz. Milos Kerkez and Myron van Brederode scored the goals for the Alkmaarders.

It was top of the group against the bottom of the group as FC Vaduz were winless in their four matches in the Conference League this season compared to AZ, who have lost just one of those four, winning all others.

AZ took the lead after 49 minutes. Milos Kerkez came up with the attack from the left-back position receiving the ball and turning inside a defender before slotting the ball into the net and celebrating in front of the traveling fans from Alkmaar.

Myron van Brederode made it two, putting the game beyond doubt after 74 minutes. Jordy Clasie rolled the ball into his path behind the Vaduz defence. Van Brederode took a touch before firing into the top corner.

However, Pascal Jansen’s side gifted Vaduz a goal only a minute later. A poor pass from Riechedly Bazoer landed at the feet of Nicholas Hasler, who took the ball into the box before finishing in the far corner. Bazoer had come off the bench for Tijjani Rijnders. His performance tonight will have done him no favors in his push for a starting place.

This was AZ’s first victory in four games. Last week, they lost to Feyenoord, Apollon Limassol, and Excelsior. They face the bottom of the Eredivisie table FC Volendam on Sunday evening in Alkmaar.