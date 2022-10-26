Trade union FNV is calling workers across the country to join a rally in Amsterdam to raise awareness for the high cost of living, which is outpacing wage increases. The union announced the “national manifestation” on the same day that it emerged that more people are turning to debt relief organizations to get help with their financial problems.

FNV’s national manifestation will happen in the Olympic Stadium in Amsterdam on Saturday, November 26. “The union calls on people to take action for a just society and fair solutions to the income crisis that is currently plaguing the Netherlands,” FNV said on Wednesday.

“Millions of people worry about the end of the month, expensive groceries, and high energy bills,” said FNV director Tuur Elzinga. “Wages, benefits, and pensions must increase. But employers keep their hands on their wallets, and politicians only stick plasters on the wounds. It is now time for the government to act justly, for large companies and high earners to pay their fair share, and for people to get their fair share. Our country can do better and deserves better.”

Also on Wednesday, the debt relief umbrella organization NVVK announced that more people need help with financial troubles. This spring, almost 4,000 people with debts sought help from their municipalities, putting the number of help requests back at the level of early 2020.

“And we are still seeing growth in the influx in recent months,” Hans van der Meulen, director of Kreditbank Nederland, which provides debt relief in 84 municipalities, said to NOS. In 2020, about 900 people per month signed up for debt relief in April, May, and June. In June 2022, there were 1,400 registrations.