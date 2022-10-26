The airlines active in the Netherlands were expected to discuss compensation on Wednesday for the disruptions over the past few months at Schiphol Airport. Airline industry group BARIN wants to know from Schiphol when and to what extent the airlines can look forward to receiving money for the damage they suffered.

BARIN chair Marnix Fruitema said he expects to conclude concrete agreements about this within a few weeks. "Until now we are paying full price for the chaos," he said

The temporary compensation scheme that Schiphol agreed to, 350 euros per passenger unable to depart, has already expired. Fruitema has not yet said what exactly the airlines want from Schiphol. The main thing now is to hear what the airport is planning.

The second part of the discussion is making agreements about the quality that Schiphol needs to provide. BARIN wants Schiphol to focus on "measurable objectives" and if these are not met, the airport should pay a fine. Passenger satisfaction is a factor in this. Regarding the relationship between airport and airlines, Fruitema said it is unique that such an agreement is necessary.

Since the school vacation period at the end of April, there have been persistent problems at Schiphol with long lines and travelers who missed their flights as a result. For months, airlines have also had to cancel flights either because of the crowds, or to prevent crowding.

Schiphol is struggling with a shortage of security guards, and there is also an acute shortage of baggage handling personnel. The chaos forced the airport's CEO, Dick Benschop, to resign. His interim successor, Ruud Sondag, will take over at the start of November.