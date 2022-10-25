Netherlands residents will set their clocks to winter time on Sunday by moving the clock back one hour. The last few days of summer time will see summer-like weather and unseasonably warm temperatures, with thermometers maybe reaching 24 on Friday, according to Weeronline. The weather will turn cooler from next week.

“Winter time does not mean winter weather for the time being,” Weeronline said. Because when Netherlands residents set their clocks at 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 30, back to 2:00 a.m., temperatures will be unseasonably mild at between 12 and 14 degrees. The day will also feel like early autumn weather, with periods of sunshine, no rain, and maximums ranging from 18 degrees in the north to 22 degrees in the south.

The run-up to winter time will also see exceptionally high temperatures for the time of year. Wednesday’s maximums will climb to between 17 and 20 degrees, and Thursday’s to between 18 and 22 degrees. On Friday, thermometers may even reach 24 degrees. The usual maximums for the end of October are 13 or 14 degrees.