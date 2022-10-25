The annual prize awarded by the Prince Bernhard Cultuurfonds will be handed to the Anne Frank House this year. The organization will receive 100,000 euros because, for decades, it “has been bringing Anne Frank’s life story and ideas to the attention of the world in a creative and inspiring way,” said the fund director, Cathelijne Broers.

“With ingenious digital and educational solutions, they point out the dangers of anti-Semitism, racism, and discrimination, while at the same time pointing out the importance of freedom, equal rights, and democracy,” she continued in praise of the foundation.

The special advisory committee for the prize said that, when necessary, the foundation “taps into current events, such as with the educational program for police teams, but also shows exceptional perseverance, such as with the delivery of the website on which all Anne Frank’s manuscripts were collected published for the first time, and placed in a historical context. A true feat.”

The Cultuurfonds Prize has been awarded since 2010. Each year it is given to a recipient focused on a different style of work. Previous winners include IVN Nature Education (2021), ISH Dance Collective (2020) windmill association de Hollandsche Molen (2019) Reinbert de Leeuw (2018), Geert Mak (2017), Heddy Honigmann (2016), Francine Houben (2015), Johan Simons ( 2014), Piet Oudolf (2013), Lidewij Edelkoort (2012), Anton Corbijn (2011) and the Orkest van de Achttiende Eeuw (2010).

Queen Máxima will present the prize on 28 November.