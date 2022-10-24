People who were born in 1992 or earlier can now make an appointment for another Covid-19 booster shot, the RIVM said. This means that everyone in their thirties can get vaccinated.

It also includes those people who were born in the last week of October, as well as November and December of 1992, and are thus still 29 years of age. Last week the vaccine appointments began to open up for people in their forties.

By the weekend, everyone born in 1982 or earlier were able to schedule an appointment.

The government intends to invite everyone between the ages of 12 and 40 over the course of this week. People aged 60 years and up were given priority for the repeat vaccine injections. Healthcare workers and people who run certain medical risks also had an early opportunity to schedule a jab.

The booster shot is intended to strengthen the immune system against the coronavirus. The regional GGD branches are using a modified version of the vaccine that works better against the Omicron variant of the virus.