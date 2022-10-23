PSV lost their second match in a row on Sunday. Ruud van Nistelrooij’s men lost 4-2 to FC Groningen, leaving them four points behind Ajax in the league table. The match was action-filled as Groningen fought hard for a shock victory. PSV’s goals were scored by Guus Til and Ibrahim Sangare, with Ricardo Pepi, Radinio Balker, Cyriel Ngonge, and Joey Pelupessy scoring for Groningen.

PSV was hoping to stay within one point of Ajax, who beat RKC Waalwijk on Saturday. The Eindhovenaren. Ruud van Nistelrooij made two changes to his side that played against Arsenal in the Europa League on Thursday. Anwar El Ghazi and Jordan Teze came into the side, with Erick Gutierrez and Phillip Mwene dropping out.

PSV could have taken the lead twice in the first half an hour. Both times it was Guus Til whose finishing let him down, once from a Jordan Teze cross and then a free header in the six-yard box, which he headed straight at Groningen keeper Jan de Boer.

Despite this, PSV was failing to impress against a Groningen side who were 16th before kick-off. And it was never more evident than with the first goal the team from Eindhoven conceded. Armando Obispo made a sloppy mistake on the ball, leaving Cyril Ngonge with a free run toward Walter Benitez. Benitez saved Ngonge’s attempt, but the rebound fell to US international striker Ricardo Pepi who put Groningen 1-0 up.

As opposed to a PSV onslaught, Groningen doubled their lead four minutes later. Centre-back Radinio Balker met a Groningen corner with a bullet header leaving Benitez with no chance.

The 21,333 fans in the Euroborg could hardly believe what they were seeing, and it got even better for the superboeren a minute later. Ngonge cut inside onto his left foot before beating Benitez with a low drive into the near corner.

PSV got a goal back with one of the last actions of the first half through Ibrahim Sangare, who headed home from a Cody Gakpo cross.

Ruud van Nistelrooij decided to make a change at the break bringing Noni Madueke on. The English winger had returned to the side against Arsenal in midweek.

Last season’s KNVB Beker winners came out for the second half playing like a different team. After defender Andre Ramalho had missed a decent chance, Cody Gakpo headed an attempt onto the bar. Groningen defenders could block the subsequent attempts from Xavi Simons and Gakpo.

Luuk de Jong was brought on for Joey Veerman, and he made his presence felt instantly. After hitting a shot straight at de Boer earlier, his second chance came from a beautiful touch to pluck the ball out of the air before his flick had just about too much power, making it loop over the bar.

Til set the match up for an exciting finale when he headed home from a Gakpo cross to reduce Groningen’s lead to one goal making it 3-2.

De Jong continued to make chances as his next attempt cannoned off the crossbar from a Gakpo corner. FC Groningen should have decided the match themselves shortly after substitute Ragnar Oratmangoen beat Til with a sublime piece of skill before laying the ball on a plate for Damil Dankerlui. Still, his attempt was kept out from close range by Walter Benitez.

It was clear that this was not going to be Luuk de Jong’s day. The veteran striker thought he had finally gotten his goal with a looping header. Still, a brilliant piece of defending by Neraysho Kasanwirjo stopped that as the full-back got there before three PSV attackers to head it out for a corner.

Groningen got the all-important fourth goal in the second minute of injury time. Dankerlui beat his man and crossed for Joey Pelupessy, who had made a late surging run into the box. Pelupessy took full advantage smashing the ball into the roof of the PSV net.

PSV will have to recover quickly as they face Premier League leaders Arsenal at home on Thursday. Groningen has jumped two places to 14th with the victory.