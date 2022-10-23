The police in Leeuwarden arrested a 14-year-old boy for a series of crimes, including attempted manslaughter and various vehicle thefts. During the pursuit, the boy jumped into a city canal at Willemskade to evade the officers, but was apprehended on the other side.

According to the police, the young suspect is known to have a tendency to run away. However, this escape attempt failed. On the other side of the canal, he was retrieved from the water and arrested, the police wrote on Twitter.

In his spare time, an officer happened to see the young suspect walking at the train station in the Frisian capital. He then called in his colleagues to enclose the boy.

Besides assault and theft, the 14-year-old was reported for joyriding and leaving the scene of an accident.