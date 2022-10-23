Max Verstappen equaled the record for most wins in a single F1 season on Sunday evening in Austin, Texas, United States. Verstappen had already won the F1 championship in the last race in Japan, but he picked up his 13th win in Texas, giving his Red Bull team the constructor's championship for the season.

Verstappen started the race in second, with Carlos Sainz taking the pole position and Lewis Hamilton in third.

As he has done many times throughout the season, Verstappen took the lead on the race's first turn. He started quicker than Sainz, who was then hit by George Russel of Mercedes, resulting in the Spaniard needing to retire from the race.

There were two safety cars to test Verstappen, but on both occasions, the F1 champion was too fast on the restart. A disastrous pit stop from the Red Bull team after 36 laps meant that Verstappen dropped to 6th position. "Beautiful, fu***** beautiful," Verstappen said sarcastically after the incident to his team.

With ten laps left, the fight for the top spot was a throwback to last year at this circuit when Lewis Hamilton was chasing Verstappen. This time it was the 23-year-old chasing with Hamilton in the first place.

Verstappen passed Hamilton with six laps left in a spectacular sequence leaving him free to pick up the record-equaling win.

Three races are left in the F1 season, and Verstappen would need to pick up one more victory to break the record for most wins in a single season. The next race is in Mexico City, Mexico, next Sunday evening. Today's results sealed the constructor's championship for Red Bull.