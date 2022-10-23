A new survey from Hart van Nederland found that 51 percent of Dutch people believe in one or more conspiracy theories. This number is significantly higher among Forum for Democracy (FvD) supporters and people who do not watch television regularly.

FvD leader Thierry Baudet recently espoused the well-known conspiracy theory that humans are ruled by a group of alien reptiles posing as humans. According to Hart van Nederland's research among 3,503 respondents, the party's supporters believe more conspiracy theories than average, as well.

For example, 83 percent of FvD supporters think the media and government are working together. A total of 45 percent think the September 11 attacks were staged, 30 percent believe the chemtrail conspiracy theory and 23 percent believe the moon landings were faked, according to Hart van Nederland.

People who watched television less often generally tended to report believing in more conspiracy theories, the survey found. In addition, younger people tended to mistrust commonly-accepted facts more than older people. A total of 65 percent of people between ages 25 and 34 bought into at least one conspiracy theory –– the highest number of any age group.

Social media has encouraged the trend toward belief in conspiracy theories, researcher Jan-Willem van Prooijen told Hart van Nederland. "Telegram gives a new dynamic," he said. "In closed Telegram groups people get little contradiction. That can have a polarizing effect because they become convinced of their own rightness."