A partial solar eclipse will take place on Tuesday over the Netherlands. In several places in the country, the natural phenomenon can be seen with telescopes and eclipse glasses. But the eclipse also has a special place in many religions. For example, rituals will be held in Hindu temples and a special prayer will be performed in mosques.

At the Hindu temple Sewa Dhaam in The Hague, there will be a ritual with meditation. The partial solar eclipse does not bode well in Hinduism. According to that belief, the eclipse has a negative influence on the body and mind. Therefore, several customs are observed during the event, which may differ depending on the current within Hinduism. Due to the solar eclipse, the festival of lights Diwali, which falls on Oct. 24, will be celebrated more soberly in the temple.

In Islam, the solar eclipse is seen as a special sign from Allah. That is why a special prayer is offered in the mosque during the eclipse, as in the mosque As-Soennah in The Hague. With this, Muslims express their gratitude for the universe and ask God's forgiveness. The special prayer is outside the five prayers that Muslims must perform daily.

Fans of stars and planets who want to observe the event in a non-religious way can visit several planetariums and observatories in the country. For example, the eclipse can be viewed at the planetarium of the Artis Zoo in Amsterdam. Eclipse glasses and telescopes are also available at the Sonnenborgh Museum and Observatory in Utrecht and the Copernicus Public Observatory in Overveen.

The sun will be partly hidden behind the moon between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The top of the sun is shielded first, after which the moon moves further to the left. At 12:05 p.m. the solar eclipse will be at its peak.