All people in their 40s are now allowed to make an appointment for a booster shot against coronavirus, according to the RIVM. The latest call up applied to people who were born in 1982.

People who are younger than 40 can already make an appointment online, because the age limit has been disabled on the appointment site. However, there is a chance that they will still be refused at the vaccination location.

Umbrella organization GGD GHOR Nederland has called on people to adhere to the vaccination sequence and to give priority to risk groups, so that they do not have to wait unnecessarily long for a vaccination in the event of a possible autumn wave. The age limit has been removed so that healthcare workers and people who are receiving the flu shot can make an appointment for a repeat shot more easily and quickly.

The autumn round of Covid-19 vaccination started on Sept.19. So far, nearly 34 percent of people age 60 and older and 12 percent of everyone over 12 have had the shot. That equates to nearly 1.9 million people.

The vaccination should strengthen the immune system for a new coronavirus wave. People get the modified vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna. These have been updated to also work against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Anyone aged 12 and older who has had the first shot or shots can have the repeat jab.