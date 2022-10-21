The former head of Dutch energy giant Eneco, Ruud Sondag, was named the new interim CEO at Schiphol Airport. In November, he will take over for Dick Benschop, who recently announced his departure due to months of chaos at the airport.

The intention is that Sondag will stay on for ten months, ending on 31 August. The airport said it is still searching for a permanent successor to Benschop, but that process will take longer. The airport's supervisory board did not want to continue further without a top-level CEO to take over at the airport, and the board decided it was necessary to quickly appoint someone who can temporarily take on daily management at Schiphol.

The pressure on Benschop to resign quickly increased since April. The most serious problems at the airport started during the school vacation period that began that month, with long lines at security checkpoints and many airline passengers missing their flights. The situation continued into the summer, forcing airlines to cancel, consolidate, or move flights because of the crowds. Schiphol is struggling with a shortage of security guards, but there is also an acute shortage of personnel in baggage handling.

It is now up to Sondag to "quickly and thoroughly" bring the operational processes at Schiphol back to the level that passengers and airlines expect. Sondag previously served as CEO of energy company Eneco and waste processor Van Gansewinkel. Schiphol believes that "with his knowledge and experience of complex and labour-intensive organisations" he is the right person for the temporary position.

FNV trade union campaign manager Joost van Doesburg said in an initial reaction that Sondag could be the "right man in the right place." But he has "a hell of a job" ahead of him. "Maybe it's a good thing he's an interim, because they often have a little more freedom. He has to rectify what has gone wrong for twenty years." According to the union leader, Sondag will have to focus primarily on reducing mutual competition between security and handling companies.

The government has also responded positively. "I am confident that Ruud Sondag, with his extensive administrative experience, can lead Schiphol to calmer waters," said Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag. KLM, the largest user of the airport, also said it is looking forward to his arrival.

Sondag himself states that he is "extremely motivated" to get Schiphol back on track. "Structural improvement is essential," he emphasized. Sondag is now also on the Board of Commissioners at both ProRail and the Rotterdam port authority. He will relinquish those positions so that he can fully focus on Schiphol.