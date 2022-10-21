The KNVB has called off its OneLove action planned for next month. The Dutch football association decided to cancel the campaign because of the outcry caused by captains Orkun Kokcü (Feyenoord) and Redouan El Yaakoubi (Excelsior) refusing to wear the OneLove captain's armband.

“By playing with the OneLove armband again within a month, which was still just an idea, the emphasis will be on things other than the gesture you want to make. Then you miss your goal. That’s why we decided not to do this for a while,” said a spokesperson for the KNVB.

“But the OneLove campaign will certainly continue and will therefore also be visible at the World Cup. And afterward, too. The next action after that is around the international day against racism and discrimination.”

It is up to the KNVB to decide, Minister Conny Helder (Sport) responded. “I am a big supporter of the OneLove campaign because it is about equality for people. I will find my way to continue to promote that in international sport,’ she said after the council of ministers.

On Sunday, Kokcü announced before the match against AZ that he did not wish to wear the OneLove armband because of his religion. “I think everyone is free to do what they want or feel what they feel. I fully understand the importance of this action. But because of my religious convictions, I don’t feel the right person to support this,” he said.

The two captains’ refusal got a lot of media attention and led to disappointment from, among others, the Roze Kameraden - Feyenoord’s LGBTQIA+ supporter group. Excelsior said on Tuesday that the commotion touched the club. “Over the past few days, we have unintentionally become the center of a discussion that is at odds with the principles and core values that we as a club use and which are highly valued internally," said general manager Daan Bovenberg in a written statement.

The plan was that professional football clubs would wear the OneLove armband again during the last round before the World Cup. The last matches in the Eredivisie before the World Cup will be played on Sunday, November 13. The World Cup starts a week later, on Sunday, November 20. Oranje has its first match on Monday, November 21.

OneLove is a statement from the football world for connection and diversity and against all forms of discrimination.