The Netherlands is pulling out of the controversial energy treaty ECT (Energy Charter Treaty), Minister Rob Jetten for Climate and Energy said during a parliamentary debate. According to Jetten, the treaty hinders the Paris climate goals rather than contributes to them.

According to critics, the treaty protected fossil energy producers too much. The Netherlands particularly didn’t like that companies that felt the climate policy disadvantages them could file compensation claims against governments.

The treaty has been slightly modified, but according to Jetten, it is not yet good enough. Several political parties and climate organizations had already urged the government to pull out of the ECT last week. The Minister then said he was prepared to “attach consequences” if sufficient improvement was not forthcoming. So the government has now taken the plunge.

Jetten did not say when the Netherlands would leave the ECT. The government still wants to consider whether it will first agree to the modified version and then withdraw or leave the ECT immediately. Jetten said he hopes other countries still committed to the ECT will go for the latest version because he believes it is better than the previous one.

The Netherlands also prefers to work with other EU countries that also want to get out of the ECT. The Cabinet will issue a more detailed letter about this later.