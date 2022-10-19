The European Medicines Agency (EMA) advised the European Commission to approve the Covid-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna for use in children from six months old. Currently, Pfizer's vaccine is only allowed for children once they reach five years of age, and the Moderna vaccine can be given to children as young as six years old.

Children from six months will receive a lower amount of the Covid-19 vaccine than other age groups if it is approved. They will get the Pfizer vaccine in three separate doses. There is a three week interval between the first two jabs, and the third follows at least eight weeks after that. Moderna's vaccine consists of two doses for the youngest children, which are given four weeks apart. The children can receive the vaccination through an injection in the upper arm or thigh.

According to the EMA, the lower doses provide the same immune reactions in young children as larger doses of vaccine give in adolescents and young adults. The side effects are mild and similar to those seen in older people.

The EMA approved the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna that target the original virus variants. Modified Covid-19 vaccines are already in use in adults, which work better against the Omicron variants that are currently dominant.

It is up to the European Commission to actually approve vaccines for babies, toddlers and preschoolers. Then, the Dutch government must decide whether they will actually be used in the Netherlands. The Dutch Medicines Evaluation Board states that children usually only have mild complaints after a coronavirus infection. "In rare cases, children can get severe Covid-19. The risk is greatest in children with underlying conditions."

The EMA has also given a positive opinion on a modified version of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine. That vaccine works better against the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants. The EMA previously approved a modified version of the Pfizer vaccine.