The Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) kicks off on Wednesday. The five-day event in Amsterdam revolves around electronic music and features over 600 events from Wednesday to Sunday, organized throughout the city. The best DJ in the world will also be announced during the ADE.

Jan Willem van de Ven and Meindert Kennis, directors of the ADE, aim to make the event the most important gathering in electronic music worldwide. “That is our mission,” they said.

Van de Ven and Kennis also notice that after two years of absence due to the coronavirus, there is “an enormous need” for “discovery in the night.”

The festival and conference program will run from 19 to 23 October. Martin Garrix, Afrojack, Tiesto, Lucas & Steve, Diplo, and Armin van Buuren are among the many DJs on the lineup. Hundreds of thousands of people will attend the ADE.