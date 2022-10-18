The problems at Schiphol caused by a shortage of security guards are far from over. The airport struggles to fill about 800 vacancies, while the security sector deals with a significant outflow and competition from other sectors. The demand for security guards is also increasing nationwide, partly due to the war in Ukraine and the influx of asylum seekers, NU.nl reports after speaking with parties in the security sector.

“There are security guards who are retiring or are going to do something else. There is a large outflow. There is also a negative image of security guards because of the problems at Schiphol. People do not want to work in the industry and choose another job,” Leon Vincken of the Netherlands Security Organizations Association (VBe NL) said to the newspaper.

Schiphol is trying to attract more security officers, offering higher wages and more time for breaks. But according to Vincken, higher wages will not solve this problem. “Other sectors are also waving their wallets.” Employees now have many jobs to choose from, he said.

The Association of Recognized Security Companies (VEB) told NU.nl that there are staff shortages in all sectors, increasing the competition for employees. “During the coronavirus crisis, many security guards moved to other positions,” board member Marc Kramer said to the newspaper. Especially at Schiphol, many security workers left during the pandemic because there were no flights. Only some of them returned.

The war in Ukraine has created even more demand, Kramer added. “For example, the influx of asylum seekers creates more demand for guards at the asylum centers. And in Schiphol’s case: it takes almost a year to train security guards there.”