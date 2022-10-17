Ukraine is offering a reward of 100,000 dollars for tips leading to the transfer of Russian Igor Girkin to Ukraine, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry reported on Telegram. Girkin is also wanted by the Netherlands for his alleged involvement in the downing of flight MH17.

Ukraine considers Girkin “one of the most famous Russian terrorists” and wants to try him for his “participation in the war against our state.” His “terrorist activities” allegedly include torture, murder, and “violation of state sovereignty.” Girkin played an essential role in Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014. According to the Ukrainian media, he is currently at the front in eastern Ukraine. “No war criminal will escape punishment,” the Ukrainian Ministry said.

Girkin is also wanted by the Netherlands, who identified him after a lengthy investigation as one of the first four suspects tried for their involvement in downing flight MH17. All 298 people on board the Malaysia Airlines flight, including 196 Dutch, died in the plane crash on 17 July 2014. The plane was en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it was shot down over eastern Ukraine, where there was an armed battle.

The Public Prosecution Service (OM) demanded life in prison against Girkin and his fellow suspects in the MH17 case. The court in The Hague will rule on November 17.

It would be a good thing if Girkin were “grabbed by the neck” and extradited to the Netherlands, MH17 relative Piet Ploeg, chairman of Stichting Vliegramp MH17, responded to the reward. According to Ploeg, many relatives are closely following the developments surrounding the Russian man.

“The miracles aren’t over yet,” Ploeg said, referring to Girkin’s possible arrest. He also said that he hopes that the criminal case will not be delayed as a result. Many of the MH17 victims’ loved ones anxiously await the court ruling on November 17.