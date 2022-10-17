The Netherlands believes the European Union should punish Iran for supplying combat drones to Russia. However, because other EU countries want to see more evidence first, the bloc will need more time, said Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra.

Ukraine has suffered heavy damages from Russian air strikes in recent days. Part of Russia’s aerial assault included the use of kamikaze drones that Russia has allegedly purchased from Iran.

Hoekstra said he is deeply concerned about those drones, which "cause the most terrible scenes in Ukraine.” That is why "I said that I think it is sensible that we sanction that as well.”

But not all EU member states have come this far, he concluded after consultation with his 26 colleagues. They have "agreed that we will look further into the evidence and try to work on that as well," Hoekstra said. By taking that additional step, he believes it will ensure that the member states are all still on the same page.

The Dutch minister also said that the EU countries agreed on €500 million in weapons deliveries to Ukraine to support their war effort. Additionally, he said, “The EU Military Assistance Mission will offer military trainings [to Ukraine] based on the needs identified by Armed Forces. This will support them in their resistance to Russia’s aggression.”