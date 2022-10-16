A live orca that washed up on the beach on Saturday at the Zeeland seaside resort of Cadzand has died, SOS Dolfijn reported just before midnight.

"After a short agony, she fell asleep on the beach. SOS Dolfijn is extremely grateful to all emergency workers. Thanks also for all the sweet messages and compassion," the organization tweeted.

Earlier Saturday, the Royal Dutch Rescue Company (KNRM) and SOS Dolphin announced that the creature had washed ashore alive. The orca was helped back to the open sea by the KNRM, but washed ashore again about an hour later. SOS Dolphin then called the situation worrying.

A spokesperson for SOS Dolphin explained that it is "not a good sign" that the animal had become trapped again. The organization looked into how best to help. The KNRM explained that the orca was being kept wet in the meantime.

According to SOS Dolfijn, the orca was about 5.5 meters in size. Orcas are the largest dolphins and can grow "up to 9 meters in length," according to the organization.

Helaas heeft de orka het niet gered. Na een korte doodstrijd is ze ingeslapen op het strand. SOS Dolfijn is alle hulpverleners ontzettend dankbaar. Ook dank voor alle lieve berichtenen medeleven. pic.twitter.com/TjyKWvntBv — SOSDolfijn (@SOSDolfijn) October 15, 2022

The KNRM previously reported two orcas that washed ashore, one of which would have gone to the open sea on its own, but it is unclear whether this animal was only observed off the coast or whether this second orca actually ended up on the beach.

In addition to rescue organizations, mayor Marga Vermue of the municipality of Sluis, which includes Cadzand, was also present on the beach. On Twitter, Vermue thanked the local KNRM branch for its efforts in the rescue.

It is very rare for a live orca to wash ashore in the Netherlands. The last orca that required intervention was Morgan, which was removed from the Wadden Sea near Lauwersoog in 2010 in a weakened condition. Morgan spent almost a year and a half at the Dolfinarium in Harderwijk before being placed in the Spanish amusement park Loro Parque on Tenerife.