Air traffic at Eindhoven Airport was paused for several minutes on Saturday mid-morning when an incoming aircraft landed with overheated brakes. The 186 passengers on board were allowed to disembark after the fire brigade brought the incident under control, according to Eindhovens Dagblad.

The Transavia plane was arriving from Alicante, Spain. A spokesperson from Eindhoven airport told the newspaper that smoke and flames were spotted near the wheels of the plane when it landed. The Brabant-Zuidoost fire brigade reported that it cooled the landing gear as a precaution.

"There is no visible fire," the Brabant-Zuidoost fire brigade reported. "All occupants left the aircraft and have been collected."

Air traffic resumed after five minutes. The cause of the overheated brake is not yet known.