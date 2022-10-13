Like last week in Zurich, PSV had little trouble dispatching a below-par FC Zurich side on Thursday. Ruud van Nistelrooy's team put ten goals past the Swiss side over two games winning this match 5-0. The PSV goals were scored by Joey Veerman, Ibrahim Sangare, Anwar El Ghazi, and Erick Gutierrez.

PSV defeated Zurich 1-5 in Switzerland last week. Despite this, Ruud van Nistelrooij took no chances with his lineup putting out a full-strength side.

PSV took the lead after 9 minutes, and as has been the case many times this season, a Cody Gakpo corner started it off. Armando Obispo's header was saved from the previously mentioned corner, with the Mexican midfielder Erick Gutierrez on hand to slide in the rebound.

The Eindhovenaren double their lead after 15 minutes. The ball was passed around the Zurich area with no defender going near it before Joey Veerman decided to pull the trigger from the edge of the area, curling the ball into the far corner.

Zurich's marking from crosses was their downfall again after 34 minutes. After they cleared a short corner, a cross by Phillip Mwene found Cody Gakpo completely free in the penalty area. Again Yanick Brecher did very well to save, but again it was a PSV player who picked up the rebound. Ibrahim Sangaré headed into the empty net to ensure PSV went into the break with a three-goal lead.

FC Zurich fans had decided not to attend the match due to incidents earlier in the day. A group was outside the stadium at this point and had now decided they did not want to watch the rest and were refusing to enter the stadium, as Rik Elfrink of the ED reported.

It was another typical Joey Veerman finish that made it four for PSV after 54 minutes. Inside of the foot, edge of the area, and curled into the far corner. The Volendammer makes it look effortless at times.

Anwar El Ghazi scored his first goal for the club to round off the scoring for PSV. He turned his man inside out before firing past Brecher.

PSV's next match in the Europa League is away at group leaders Arsenal in London.