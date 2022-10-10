Energy suppliers Greenchoice and Vattenfall misled consumers with their claims about sustainability, the Netherlands Authority for Consumers & Markets (ACM) announced.

According to the regulator, the companies profiled themselves as “sustainable” using vague comparisons. “However, it was unclear on what basis they made the comparison and with whom or what they were comparing themselves. Consumers who want to make sustainable choices must be able to trust the claims that companies put on their websites are correct,” the ACM said.

The companies acknowledged that they misinformed consumers. They also said they would adjust various sustainability claims and their substantiation. Greenchoice will no longer use statements like “greenest energy movement in Nehtelrnads” and “largest purchaser of solar energy.” “At least not without further substantiation,” the company added.

Greenchoice and Vattenfall will also donate 950,000 euros and 450,000 euros, respectively, to various sustainable causes to compensate for their vague claims.

Because the companies promised immediate improvement, the ACM did not fine them.

Last month, the ACM reprimanded fashion chain H&M and sports chain Decathlon for similar reasons. The companies also promised to substantiate their claims better and donate to sustainable causes as compensation. Here too, the ACM decided against imposing fines.