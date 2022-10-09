PSV have won their away match against SC Heerenveen. Cody Gakpo scored the only goal of the game after 75 minutes.

PSV had not won a match in the Abe-Lenstra stadium for a while. The last win was on the 18th of December in 2011. PSV are third in the Eredivisie, with two points less than leaders AZ and one point less than Ajax.

The first half did not bring much action. Both teams were sloppy and played at a low tempo. Ibrahim Sangare was closest to the opening goal. The midfielder saw his shot from a distance hit the crossbar. In the opening phase of the second half, Andries Noppert showed why he is being considered by Louis van Gaal for the World Cup in Qatar next month. The goalkeeper of Heerenveen stopped Anwar El Ghazi from scoring with a free kick with a superb reflex save. Heerenveen stuck to defending primarily. The battle plan worked for a long time until Gakpo reacted to a pass by Joey Veerman and beat goalkeeper Noppert with a placed shot.

A smear on the victory for PSV were the injuries for Yorbe Vertessen and Ismael Saibari. They were both taken off before halftime. Manager Ruud van Nistelrooij is also still without injured attackers Luuk de Jong and Noni Madueke.