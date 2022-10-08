The worst earthquake in almost a year shook the ground near Wirdum early Saturday morning, the NOS reports. The earthquake is one of the top 10 most powerful the area has seen, according to the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI).

The magnitude 3.1 earthquake hit the village between Loppersum and Appingedam around 4:15 a.m. It is the strongest since a magnitude 3.2 earthquake rocked Garrelsweer in November 2021.

"A lot of people have felt this," KNMI seismologist Läslo Evers told the NOS. "This was a really strong quake."

It is still unknown what damage the earthquake caused. However, residents of Groningen, Appingedam, Delfzijl and Hoogezand all reported on social media that they had felt the quake, according to the NOS.

The earthquake, which was caused by gas extraction, likely occurred at a depth of three kilometers, according to the KNMI. This is shallow for natural earthquakes, which normally occur at a greater depth.

Groningen has struggled with frequent earthquakes in the past weeks, including two in one day on Sept. 24. Gas extraction in the province is being reduced by more than a third in October.