There has been no contact with the Dutch person who was recently arrested in connection with the large-scale protests in Iran, a Ministry Foreign Affairs spokesperson said on Friday. The Dutch embassy in Tehran has been urging the Iranian authorities to grant diplomatic access to this person. The ministry also tightened up its warning for travel to Iran on Friday.

It was previously known that a tipster quietly visited the embassy in person to report that their friend had been detained since September 21. The ministry would not say if it spoke with family members of the detained Dutch citizen, citing privacy reasons.

Protests have been taking place in Iran over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. She was arrested for violating the dress code that applies to women in Iran by improperly using her hijab. She was abused, and likely died as a result of this police brutality.

The police are also cracking down on the protesters advocating for women's rights and against police brutality. Dozens of people have been killed, according to human rights groups.

Foreign Affairs Minister: Travel advice for all of Iran at Code Red

The travel advice for Iran is going to its tightest Code Red level for the entire country, announced Dutch Foreign Affairs Minister Wopke Hoekstra. "The advice is for Dutch people who are there to leave the country."

Most of the country was still on orange before Friday evening, which advises people to only make trips there if absolutely necessary. Now, Dutch people who are considering going to Iran are advised against taking that trip.