Authorities in the Netherlands arrested a 55-year-old man accused of violating sanctions against Russia by supplying computer microchips. The electronic goods could be used for military purposes, the Dutch financial crimes inspectorate, FIOD, said in a statement. He was ordered to be kept in jail on 30 September, but the arrest was only publicly revealed on Friday.

Investigators believe he was supplying the microchips to companies and other entities in Russia. “These microchips can also be used for the production of weapons,” FIOD said. “It is known that the Russian arms industry is currently struggling with a serious shortage of these microchips.”

The allegations came to light after a bank tipped off the Financial Intelligence Unit. The man may have intentionally lied when acquiring the microchips, to say that they were being sent on to a different destination than Russia in an attempt to avoid sanctions imposed against that country after the war in Ukraine started.

The suspect resides in the east of the Netherlands. Authorities seized his private and business bank accounts, as well as his stock of goods, both electronic and otherwise. His financial administration documents were also seized.

The investigation is now in the hands of the Public Prosecution Service. FIOD worked with the Dutch Customs office and Europol on the case.