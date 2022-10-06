The police in Curacao arrested a man on Wednesday who is suspected of involvement in sexually exploiting several women from Limburg and elsewhere in the Netherlands.

The Dutch police identified the 31-year-old man from Curacao as a suspect in a long ongoing police investigation into human trafficking. The police arrested four other suspects in this case on May 24.

The police launched this investigation after several victims reported being sexually exploited by the men. According to the police, they targeted mainly vulnerable women. All five suspects face human trafficking charges.

The magistrate in Curacao will arraign the newly arrested suspect and decide on his extradition to the Netherlands. The other suspects were arraigned in May and are still in pre-trial detention.