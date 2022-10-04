A 6-year-old boy is critically injured in the hospital after being hit by a car at the intersection of Loosduinseweg and Gaslaan in The Hague on Monday evening. The driver fled the scene of the accident. The police are looking for them.

The child and his family were crossing the road at a crosswalk when a light-colored pedestrian car ignored the red traffic light and ran the boy over. The driver did not stop after the accident, even as the victim remained motionless in the street, the police said.

Bystanders called the emergency services. The boy was unconscious when the police arrived. Paramedics and a trauma team that arrived by helicopter stabilized the boy at the scene and then rushed him to a hospital.

Police said they were looking for a light gray Toyota Yaris manufactured between 2002-2005. “Due to the collision, this car should now have damage to the right front.” People should contact the police immediately if they happen to see the vehicle. Earlier, police put out a bulletin for a light colored Peugeot 107 that raced off towards Oude Haagweg.

Authorities also wanted to speak with anyone who has a device that may have captured images in the area, such as a mobile phone, CCTV system, doorbell camera, or dashcam. “Not only images of the collision are useful for the investigation, but all images in the wider vicinity of the collision site.”