People born in 1953 or before are currently eligible to receive another Covid-19 booster shot. But some younger people have found a loophole to jump the line and receive their booster jab as well, according to the NOS.

Usually, people below the age cutoff are turned away from receiving a booster jab, if they cannot show an invitation letter. However, the NOS reports that several younger people who stood in line in Utrecht on Saturday were still vaccinated, because they had an appointment.

Those who are not at increased risk of a severe coronavirus infection can make an appointment for a booster shot. This is because the software program is not made for the millions of users it deals with, a GGD GHOR spokesperson told the NOS.

However, the GGD GHOR discourages this tactic. The spokesperson told the NOS that people who do manage to get ahead in line are doing so at the expense of the older people whose turn it is. Certain healthcare workers, residents of healthcare institutions and people with Down Syndrome are also currently eligible for a booster shot.