Max Verstappen failed to win his second F1 title in Singapore on Sunday, finishing the race in seventh place. Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Pérez finished first in the race but will have to wait for the result of an investigation by the stewards to see whether he has won the race.

The race was delayed by an hour due to heavy rainfall. Verstappen knew he could win the title with this race. He needed a victory with the bonus point for the fastest lap and hoped that Leclerc finished eighth or lower and Sergio Perez fourth or lower.

Verstappen started the race in eight. His Red Bull teammate Sergio Pérez started the race in the second position, with Charles Leclerc of Ferrari taking pole position in qualifying.

The attendance for the weekend was 308,000, which is a new record for the track. Verstappen dropped to 12th position on the first turn, while Perez took the top position.

Verstappen then spent a considerable time of the race chasing the experienced Fernando Alonso, who was racing his 350th race in Singapore but struggling to overtake the Spaniard, who was in the 6th position. Alonso was forced to retire after 22 laps leaving Verstappen to take over the 6th position.

The race was halted by several safety cars as a total of 6 drivers were forced to retire from the race. Verstappen made a mistake upon the restart, trying to go past Lando Norris, sending himself off the track and dropping from 5th position to 8th position. Verstappen had to return to the pits due to the mistake, putting himself in last place with half an hour remaining in the race.

Verstappen was able to recover to finish in 7th place. Sergio Pérez was able to hold off Leclerc to finish in the first place. However, the FIA announced during the race that Perez was to be investigated by the stewards after the race for an incident involving a safety car.

Verstappen will now look towards the next race in Japan on the ninth of October, where he could secure the F1 title for the season. He has a 104 point lead over his nearest challenger.