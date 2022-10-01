The Amsterdam police are developing crime scene tape that will feature a QR code. This way, curious residents can scan the code to learn about what happened at the scene, according to the NOS.

The new tape, which is being developed by the innovation and support team of the police, will also allow witnesses to report information about the event and victims to seek support. Authorities hope the plan will streamline interactions between local residents and police officers. People "experience the current forms of contacting and maintaining contact with the police as complex," the Bijmermeer police wrote in a survey distributed on Instagram.

The QR code will lead to an app that can show people "important incidents" that have happened on their street, neighborhood or district, the Bijmermeer police announced on Instagram. Police are still gathering information on what people expect from the app and working out details on how much information the app should provide.

According to the NOS, other police teams in the eastern Netherlands occasionally hand out cards with QR codes providing access to more information at crime scenes. However, QR codes on police tape have not yet been implemented anywhere else in the Netherlands.