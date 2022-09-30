Thick fog is reducing visibility in large parts of the Netherlands this morning, meteorological institute KNMI warned. The institute also issued a code yellow warning for strong winds along the coast tonight.

The code yellow fog warning applies to Noord-Holland, Friesland, Groningen, Drenthe, Overijssel, Gelderland, Utrecht, Noord-Brabant, and Limburg. “Dangerous driving conditions due to poor visibility. Adjust your speed and maintain a safe following distance,” the KNMI said. The warning is in place until 10:00 a.m.

Tonight, there will be strong winds with gusts up to 90 kilometers per hour in Zeeland, Zuid-Holland, Noord-Holland, the IJsselmeergebied, and the Wadden Sea area. The code yellow warning is in effect from 11:00 p.m. until 4:00 on Saturday morning.

Friday will be a mix of sunshine and clouds, with the cloud cover thickening from the west in the afternoon. There may be a shower or two in the north and west this morning. Maximums will climb to around 16 degrees.

Saturday will see showers moving across the country, though the sun may show its face occasionally. Afternoon temperatures will climb to around 16 degrees. Sunday will be gray with rain in the evening and maximums between 16 and 18 degrees.

Next week will be slightly warmer with a little bit more sunshine. No rain is expected for Monday and Tuesday, but the showers will return later in the week.