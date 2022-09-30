The price for a ticket on public transport services in the Netherlands is likely to jump up significantly next year. Passengers may have to pay 7 percent more next year to ride a public bus, tram, or metro. Those riding the rails can expect to pay at least 3 percent more per ticket bought from the NS for its most popular routes, according to RTL Nieuws. Other NS routes and discount passes could see a higher increase.

A significant increase was needed to pay higher wages, which should rise by about 3.8 percent. Additionally, electricity costs are two-thirds more expensive, gas is 79 percent more expensive, and diesel has jumped in price by a third.

The broadcaster said that the 7 percent price increase was decided by consumer representatives and a consortium of regional transit operators, called DOVA. Among the organization's members are public transit systems in Amsterdam, Rotterdam, The Hague, Groningen, and Drenthe. The rate is not set in stone, and politicians will still have to agree to the price increase.

DOVA calculates an index every year accounting for a combination of factors, including inflation, energy prices, and wages. “Ultimately, this index is advice to regional transport organisations. It is then up to politicians, provinces or transport regions to determine to what extent this indexation is passed on in the rates for the tickets,” a DOVA spokesperson told the Telegraaf.

Though the consumer groups were unnerved by such a high fare hike, they ultimately agreed to it, the broadcaster reported. "Every increase is counterproductive to win back travelers after the coronavirus pandemic and to attract new travelers," said Johan Kruithof, who chairs the group representing the interests of regional consumer organizations.

The NS is not allowed to raise the fare on its most popular tickets beyond specific inflation figures. These include some second-class trips, the second-class annual pass, and monthly passes on specific routes. It also includes the NS portion of annual public transport passes that allow access to multiple providers' services.

What has worked in the company's favor is the ten-year electricity contract the NS signed with Eneco in 2014. The national train operator also pays infrastructure organization ProRail to use the railroad. It can pass some of that cost on to consumers. At the same time, the NS has agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement with its staff that amounts to an average increase of 9.25 percent.

"But we are very concerned that the expensive collective labor agreement that NS is prepared to conclude will be passed on in the non-protected part, including all discount subscriptions, for example," said Freek Bos of passenger association Rover. Additionally, the NS has already announced cuts to services for next year.

"We don't want prices to go up at all, because services in 2023 will clearly be less than in 2022," Bos told RTL Nieuws. "Why should the traveler have to pay more for less?"