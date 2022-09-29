A small group of demonstrators heckled King Willem-Alexander on Thursday when he visited Radboudumc in Nijmegen to open the hospital’s new main building. The protesters held up upside-down Dutch flags and shouted “shame on you” at the King, Omroep Gelderland reported.

In addition to opening the hospital’s new main building, which cost about 160 million euros, the King also attended a presentation about the realization and design of the building and talked with hospital staff.

The demonstrators heckled Willem-Alexander as he arrived for the working visit but did not wait for him to finish. There were no protesters when he left, though he did receive applause from the other people present, a reporter at the scene told the broadcaster.

Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima, and crown princess Amalia also got heckled on Budget Day last week when they rode the Glass Carriage through The Hague.