The police busted a massive fake designer clothing operation in Capelle aan den IJssel on Tuesday after receiving an anonymous tip. Officers raided a business building on the Rivium Promenade and found “an enormous amount” of fake designer clothing, shoes, bags, and belts worth about 500,000 euros.

The tip to the police’s anonymous line Meld Misdaad Anoniem was about a person trading in fake brand clothing. The information led the police to the multi-company building on the Rivium Promenade. According to the police, the man behind this operation used the building for storage and a store for his criminal activities.

The police raided the building on Tuesday and found racks, bags, and boxes full of fake designer clothes, shoes, and accessories “from just about all major designer brands.” Investigators estimated the value of these counterfeits at around 450,000 euros.

Officers also searched the rest of the multi-company building and discovered two more units with fake clothing and shoes estimated to be worth another 50,000 euros.

“The Intellectual Property Fraud Team is further investigating the suspects and the scope of the case. No arrests have been made at this time,” the police said.