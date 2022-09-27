Ridouan Taghi, the main suspect and alleged criminal kingpin in the massive Marengo assassinations trial, also sent messages to criminals in the outside world through his lawyer Inez Weski, lawyer Andre Seebregts said on Tuesday. He is defending Youssef T., a family member of Taghi and his former counsel, accused of acting as a messenger between Taghi in the high-security prison in Vught and his accomplices in the outside world. Weski denies the allegations, De Telegraaf reports.

Seebregts began by complimenting Weski in the fourth introductory hearing in the case against Youssef T. He described Weski as very experienced and with a lot of integrity. But according to him, communication from Taghi’s son and sister show that she must have succumbed to heavy pressure from the alleged criminal kingpin and acted as his messenger. According to him, she was the parallel line of communication between Taghi and the outside world, in addition to Youssef.

Seebregts quoted from several messages between Taghi’s family members. One mentioned information on “a pen” - a USB stick, according to Seebreghts - that would be given to Weski to pass on to Taghi. Weski’s name appears several times in messages between the family members. For example, in August 2020, one of Taghi’s relatives said: “If she takes it with her on Friday, that would be great.” In another, one of Taghi’s sisters is instructed to repeat something to the lawyer “word for word.”

According to Seebregts, there are various indications that Taghi had a second line of communication with the outside world. And that “parallel communication line” was already active before Youssef T. came into the picture and continued during his visits to Taghi in prison and after his arrest, Seebregts said. Youssef faced extreme pressure, according to his lawyer, because of his profession, his family ties to Taghi, and Taghi’s violent reputation.

Weski is furious about Seebregt’s allegations. “I am speechless. This is unbelievable. Surely he must know what the consequences are if you say something like that,” she said to De Telegraaf. She called Seebregt’s statements “Incorrect, suggestive and reprehensible.”

“Apparently, the lawyer is trying to defend his client at the expense of others. In this case, at my expense.” According to her, Seebregts is “speculating wildly.”

Weski said that the Public Prosecution Service (OM) previously investigated whether she passed on messages and concluded that there was no indication of that at all. “I shouldn’t have to defend myself again in front of a lawyer.”