The number of registered electric cars has almost tripled in two and a half years, reported automotive industry groups, BOVAG and RAI, using data from RDC. On 1 September, more than 300,000 electric passenger cars were listed in the Dutch registry for the first time.

That total was below 108,000 at the beginning of 2020.

Of all electric cars on Dutch roads, about 20 percent were manufactured by Tesla, of which the Model 3 is the most popular. The second most popular brand is Volkswagen, with 12.5 percent of the existing electric cars on the roads, followed by Kia, with just over 9 percent.

On 1 September, the total Dutch vehicle fleet counted 9.2 million passenger cars, of which 7.2 million were used petrol. For the first time since the turn of the century, the number of diesel cars fell below a million, with the total a bit under 950,000.

Nearly 600,000 cars are now equipped with a hybrid drive, which means that a car runs on a combination of some sort of fuel and electric drive. That number has also risen sharply, more than doubling in two and a half years.