The Belgian security services have thwarted the kidnapping of the Belgian Minister of Justice, Vincent Van Quickenborne, the minister himself said in a video message that appeared on Saturday evening. Earlier in the day, Van Quickenborne had already reported via Facebook that the security services had intervened quickly and professionally against a threat to his address involving several Dutch suspects.

"It is a threat that was directed against myself as Minister of Justice and no one else," Van Quickenborne wrote. "Action was taken quickly and suspects were arrested. As a precautionary measure, I will be placed under strict security for the time being and will not be able to participate in some planned activities in the coming days. It's not pleasant, but understandable."

Three Dutch suspects were arrested in Leidschendam and The Hague at the request of the Belgian authorities. The Belgian police had followed them from Van Quickenborne's house to the Dutch border.

The suspects also left a car with license plates from the Netherlands at the minister's house. According to Belgian media, an automatic rifle and bottles with petrol were found in it. A fourth suspect is still being sought. It is not known if the fourth suspect is also a Dutch person.

The VRT reported on Saturday evening that it could have been an attempted kidnapping, in which criminals would try to exchange Van Quickenborne, who is also deputy prime minister, for a prisoner. According to the VRT, the police believe the clients are "international drug barons."

Van Quickenborne himself also made the link with organized crime. "Let me be clear: the people behind this are achieving the opposite of what they intend. It strengthens my conviction that we must keep fighting. The criminals feel cornered. That feeling is justified. Because we will continue to fight organized crime, with more manpower and resources than before."