Three Dutch people have been arrested after a car with Dutch license plates containing explosives and weapons was found outside the home of a Belgian minister, according to Het Parool based on reporting from Het Laatste Nieuws.

According to the Dutch Public Prosecution Service, three Dutch people aged 20, 29 and 48 were arrested in The Hague and Leidschendam, at the request of Belgium.

The vehicle was discovered outside the villa of Belgian Minister of Justice Vincent van Quickenborne in Kortrijk. The Belgian Public Prosecution Service determined through an investigation that the car, which was likely loaded with Kalashnikovs and explosive material, posed a serious threat.

The suspicious vehicle was reported on Friday morning. It is unknown whether there were people in it. Sources told the paper there were probably gas cylinders among the weapons and devices in the car.

It is also not known whether the minister was at home when the vehicle was found. He returned from a United Nations conference in the U.S. on Thursday.

Van Quickenborne announced on Facebook that he will be placed under heightened security for the time being as a precaution. "As a father, my first concern at the moment goes out to my wife and kids. They did not choose this, but they have to bear the consequences," he wrote.