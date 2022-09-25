The Belgian police are searching for a fourth suspect in the case of the threat to Minister of Justice Vincent Van Quickenborne, Belgian media report. It is not known whether the fourth suspect is also Dutch.

Three Dutch men were arrested in The Hague and Leidschendam don Friday night in connection with a car containing explosives and weapons, which was found outside the minister's home. It is still unclear what the intent was. The Belgian federal prosecutor's office only says in a statement that the threats are recent and "very serious."

The VRT reported on Saturday evening that it could have been an attempted kidnapping, in which criminals would try to exchange Van Quickenborne, who is also deputy prime minister, for a prisoner. According to the VRT, the police believe the clients are "international drug barons."

The Dutch suspects were arrested in Leidschendam and The Hague at the request of the Belgian justice. The Belgian police had followed them from Van Quickenborne's house to the Dutch border. They left a car with Dutch license plates at Van Quickenborne's house. According to Belgian media, an automatic rifle and bottles with petrol were found in it.