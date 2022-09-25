The Dutch police have arrested a fourth suspect connected with the thwarted kidnapping of Belgian Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne, Belgian channel VRT reported. The suspect is a 21-year-old Dutch man, according to the Public Prosecution Service (OM).

The fourth man was arrested around 3 p.m. on Sunday in The Hague. On Saturday, three suspects aged 20, 29 and 48 were arrested in The Hague and Leidschendam. Belgian police had followed the individuals to the Dutch border. The suspects left a car with Dutch license plates containing weapons and explosives at Van Quickenborne's home.

The Belgian minister announced on Saturday that he had been placed under extra security as a precaution and would refrain from attending several events in the coming days. "It's not pleasant, but understandable," he wrote. "As a father, my first concern at the moment goes out to my wife and kids. They did not choose this, but they have to bear the consequences."

Later on Saturday, Van Quickenborne revealed in a video message that a kidnapping attempt had been thwarted. The VRT reported that police believed the clients were "international drug barons."