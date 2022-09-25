Over 1.8 million Netherlands residents gambled online last month, mostly men under the age of 35. Sixteen gambling providers had a license to offer online gambling in August 2022, market researcher GfK reported.

Online gambling became legal in the Netherlands on October 1 last year. That month, legal gambling sites already attracted over 1 million visitors, increasing to 1.5 million in June and 1.8 million last month.

Young adults were the biggest group of online gamblers last month, with nearly one in six people in this age group visiting a gambling site. Gambling becomes less popular as people get older. Only 12 percent of people between 50 and 64 gambled online last month and only 10 percent of people over 65. Men are much more likely to gamble online than women, with 78 percent of last month’s site visits coming from men.

Almost half (46 percent) of last month’s online gamblers visited a gambling site only once in August. Just over a fifth (21 percent) gambled online on six days or more. Frequent gamblers are most often in the age group 35 to 49.