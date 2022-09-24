Two people were seriously injured in an explosion and fire on a yacht in Gramsbergen on Friday night. The fire broke out after a gas cylinder blew up, according to De Stentor.

The two occupants of the boat were able to escape by themselves, but were badly burned. A trauma helicopter was deployed with fire trucks to the marina where the boat was kept.

"This is standard procedure when it comes to burns," Maurice van Zoelen, spokesperson for the IJsselland Security Region, told De Stentor. "The doctor and nurse are currently assisting in caring for the victims."

It is not yet known how exactly the fire began. What caused the gas cylinder to explode "is not yet known and the question is whether you will ever find out," Van Zoelen said.

Other boats in the marina on Kanaaldijk West were not affected by the fire.