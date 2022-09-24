Following demonstrations in The Hague on Friday, protests will be organized in various Dutch locations this weekend following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in Iran. A demonstration is also planned in Rotterdam on Saturday starting 3 p.m. Protestors will gather at the square outside of Rotterdam Central Station. The Association of Iranian Academics will demonstrate starting on Sunday at the Iranian embassy in The Hague. The association wants to repeat the protest at the embassy every day until Thursday, 29 September.

Members of the Dutch-Iranian community were present in front of the new Tweede Kamer building in The Hague on Friday. A large group of over a hundred people, consisting of men, women and also some children, held Iranian flags and banners on Friday. They chanted "go away, go away, murderer," "Away with the dictatorship. We don't want a totalitarian regime in Iran. My body, my decision, wife, life, freedom." Text on banners included slogans like, "the last 48 hours in Iran there has been no internet."

Amini died last week after being arrested by the morality police for allegedly violating the Islamic dress code by wearing an "improper hijab." Iranian police deny using violence against Amini. Protesters believe Amini was fatally struck in the head by police, and died at the station. Police denied the accusation and said she died of natural causes.

Since her death, thousands of people have been demonstrating in numerous Iranian cities against the regime's repression. In many cities, women have cut their hair in protest of Amini's death. Some also cut their hair at the protest in The Hague.

On Friday, Shirin Ghahramani stated on behalf of the Iranian-Dutch community that he missed support and solidarity from the Netherlands. "People are so fed up with the Iranian government. Women are the target of the dictatorship in Tehran. Not being allowed to bicycle, for example; one of the most normal things in the world, that's an issue there. People are done with it, they don't want to be oppressed anymore. The Iranian republic is cracking down on protests, but people are not afraid and just keep going."

Amini was a Kurdish woman. Kurdish people from Iran will be joined by other Iranian people living in the Netherlands for the protest in Rotterdam on Saturday. "We support the protests that have since been staged across Iran and condemn the regime's violence, which has already left several people dead and injured," the statement said.

With their action over the next few days, the Association of Iranian Academics wants to "show solidarity" with protesters against police brutality in Iran. They also called upon "youth and young people to mobilize against the regime of Iran," according to Sultany Taied of the association.