The municipality of The Hague will consult with Suriname before making any apologies for its slavery past. The third largest city in the Netherlands made this commitment after the former Dutch colony criticized Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and Utrecht for not involving Suriname in their apologies for their history of slavery, NU.nl reports.

Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and Utrecht apologized for their roles in slavery last year and early this year. They did not discuss it in advance with the authorities and stakeholders in Suriname. The Suriname National Repair Commission (NRCS) and the National Slavery Past Remembrance Committee (NCHS) were dissatisfied with this approach, accusing the cities of a one-sided Dutch view of apologies.

“Now a traffic jam of excuses has arisen that will become longer,” NCHS chairman Johan Roozer explained. “But we don’t care about that. Distrust has arisen about the sincerity of the apologies because of how the cities have made them.”

“It is not even clear to whom the apologies were addressed,” Roozer said. “That didn’t feel right. Such an approach is insufficient.”

The Hague takes the criticism of the Surinamese slavery organizations “to heart.” The municipality will present the results of research into the city’s slavery history in November and then decide about making apologies, a spokesperson said to NU.nl. The city will involve Suriname in the discussion, as well as The Hague residents who are descendants of enslaved people.

Linda Nooitmeer, chairman of the National Institute of the Dutch Slavery History and Legacy (NiNsee), said that Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and Utrecht showed courage and leadership by apologizing for their role in the Netherlands’ history of slavery. The cities brought more attention to the topic of slavery in Suriname and the Caribbean part of the Kingdom, she said to NU.nl.

What can be improved in the contact between the Netherlands and Suriname must not overshadow the good work that has been done, Nooitmeer said. “That would be a shame. We are fighting the same battle in Suriname and the Netherlands.”