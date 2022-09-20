A 27-year-old Dutch soldier recently died at the front in Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed to De Telegraaf. The Ministry could not say where the man was from or where and how he died. “We are in contact with his family,” a spokesperson said.

A source told the Telegraaf that the man died in an offensive in the eastern city of Kharkiv. A spokesperson for the International Foreign Legion in Ukraine could not confirm this but said he wouldn’t be surprised. “Many fighters are active from different countries, including the Netherlands. It could easily be that one of them died in the armed struggle.”

In May, a 55-year-old man became the first known Dutchman to die in the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He fought with the Ukrainian Foreign Legion and was hit by artillery fire near Kharkiv.

It is unclear how many Dutch people are currently fighting in Ukraine.